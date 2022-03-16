The hacker that has plagued Elden Ring players

The series souls has always been known for its high level of difficulty and although the Elden Ring is not one of its chapters, it has inherited this characteristic from FromSoftware games. Reports of people struggling to make their way through the vast world of the company’s latest game abound, but some of them are having to deal with an even bigger problem, a virtually invincible enemy.





Having started its wave of terror in the dark souls 3 and then tormented some players in the Dark Souls Remastered, Malcolm Reynolds became known among the community for the alleged consequences of his invasions. That’s because in addition to your character being absurdly powerful, succumbing to his attacks would make the victim suffer a softban, being forced to play only with cheaters.

Taking advantage of a loophole in the anti-cheat system implemented by the developer, the guy is able to use a very strong magic capable of incinerating other players in seconds. Facing someone like that would be reason to annoy anyone, but according to reports, the lightning will still add an item called “pavel” to the defeated’s inventory and upon returning to the game, the person will be banned.

This happens because it is an item that was only present in the test version of Elden Ring, so, although it is in the code, it should not be used. For the anti-cheating system, the situation is interpreted as if the player is stealing and the punishment takes place immediately.

In the video below you can see the hacker using his technique and to the despair of those who are invaded, there are only two ways to avoid the problem: commit suicide or disconnect from the game servers.

But despite Reynolds’ upbeat music and laughter in the above demo, he claims there is good intent behind his attacks. Probably thinking of himself as something of a “Joker of the gaming world”, he explained to Kotaku that he has only been trying to alert FromSoftware and its publisher about security flaws in the games they have been creating.

“I am a necessary evil. You might be wondering if getting caught is part of the plan and yes it is. If I do this, will the game die? I don’t think so, but maybe Bandai will fix that. It’s time to act.”

Particularly, I don’t buy this justification and I keep thinking that, in fact, the invader is just having fun being able to play the superpowerful. But regardless of my convictions, there are those who argue that this whole thing about getting people banned is just a legend that was created around Malcolm Reynolds.

In an interview with Rock, Paper, Shotgun in 2018, he was asked about it and admitted that things don’t work out the way many think.

“I do [o softbanning], but not in the way people say I do. There are only a few small ways to actually flag a person’s save [ao banimento] and it’s not just hitting them or entering their worlds. But yes, softbanning is definitely a real thing. It’s just not as simple as people make it out to be… People who play Dark Souls know so little about the game they play, but it’s so easy to spread a rumor. I’ve never claimed to have taken anyone to the softban, people did it for me.”

Stating that Malcolm Reynolds is not an inspiration for the show’s character fireflybut rather his real name, the hacker made it seem like it was a coincidence that the amount of characters served to exploit for a bug in the first dark souls. According to him, whenever he left a message for other players, his games could crash just because of that, which leads us to question the veracity of everything related to him.





Anyway, as with any game with multiplayer portions, to get rid of the cheaters in the Elden Ring FromSoftware must face an even more difficult path than the one it imposes on its games.

For now, some swear they’ve defeated one of these hackers, such as a Reddit user who claimed to have obtained nearly 23 million runes after killing an attacker. Again, it’s hard to know if the story is true, but the image posted by the person made many people jealous.

In addition, the developer will still need to deal with the balance issue, fixing flaws that are greatly damaging the experience in PvP matches. The most serious of these seems to be related to the Exlipse Shotel and Fire’s Deadly Sin items. When used together they make the character very difficult to defeat, just getting close to others so that the opponent is contaminated with an effect that will invariably lead to death.

To make matters worse, as Death Flare fires an animation in which the victim is impaled by spikes, this makes him vulnerable and if the attacker knows what he is doing, he can subject us to an infinite sequence of back blows that only may be interrupted when we exit the game. In the video below you can see the problem and the luck of the player who published it is that someone else appeared and caught the attention of the duo who “arrested” him.

So when you’re mad at a boss who keeps beating you or thinking about leaving the Elden Ringremember that there are things that can be much worse in the dreaded Midlands.

Source: NME