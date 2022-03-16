Those who want to lose weight need to eat at the right time, according to studies

The complexity in our routines makes us miss appointments, which includes food. After all, eating at the correct times needs to be a commitment to our health, while a chaotic day-to-day can bring us many harms. For example, studies from the Salk Institute in California indicate that being overweight can be related to eating at odd times. Likewise, it can be said that eating at the right time helps you lose weightand brings other several advantages to our health, get to know!

Why eat at the right time?

In short, our health depends on a good relationship with food and digestion, factors that need to be given priority in our lives. That’s because people who eat dinner very late, for example, and go to sleep soon after, are more prone to diseases such as high cholesterol and diabetes.

In this case, eating close to bedtime can be very harmful to digestion and also to your sleep. This can lead to consequences such as blood glucose spikes, which stimulate the development of diabetes, as well as high cholesterol and insomnia. However, having breakfast right after waking up can also be harmful, since a considerable interval between dinner and breakfast is recommended.

In addition, in addition to the benefits for our body as a whole, regularizing our meal times also helps to lose weight. So the difficulty in losing weight can also be a consequence of an unordered routine with meals with short or long intervals of time. So eating at the right time helps you lose weight.

The 14-hour fast at night

According to research by the Salk Institute, this prolonged fast has several health benefits, including controlling cholesterol and blood glucose levels. In other words, there would need to be an interval of exactly fourteen hours between dinner and breakfast for our body to be healthy.

Therefore, you can think of a nightly dinner with the necessary nutrients between three to four hours before bed. And the next morning a breakfast one hour after waking up. However, it is worth mentioning that eight hours of sleep is essential in this process.