Train with more than 2,000 cars leaves Ukrainian city of Mariupol

About 2,000 private cars managed to leave the city of Mariupol, in Ukraine, surrounded two weeks ago by Russian troops, this Tuesday (15), the city council said in a statement. In addition to them, another 2,000 vehicles were parked on the main exit road waiting to leave the city.

Last Monday, others 160 cars had already managed to leave the municipality through the humanitarian corridor planned by the governments of Ukraine and Russia, resulting in the departure of the region’s first civilian convoy.

Mariupol has been the target of intense bombing since it was surrounded by Russian troops on March 2. Since then, the approximately 400,000 inhabitants who remained in Mariupol have suffered from lack of access to water, food and medicine.

According to the United Nations International Organization for Migration, the number of refugees from the war in Ukraine exceeded 3 million on Tuesday, after 19 days of conflict. The number represents an increase of more than 200,000 people from the previous day, when 2.8 million had left Ukrainian territory.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, UNHCR, indicated that of these 3 million, 90% correspond to women and children. Also according to the agency, Poland is the country that received the most refugees – around 1.8 million – followed by Hungary, Slovakia, Russia and Romania.

UN estimates suggest that if the fighting continues for longer, the total number of people fleeing Ukraine could exceed 4 million, while 6.7 million could be internally displaced.

A large convoy of humanitarian aid had been expected in Mariupol since Sunday, however, according to the AFP news agency, citing local officials, it had to return because the Russians “didn’t stop shooting”.

Russia, in turn, accuses Ukrainian nationalists of preventing civilians from leaving combined regions, using the population as a ‘human shield’. In response, city officials said the evacuation of civilians was delayed because the Russian military was not respecting the truce.

Through a message on social media, the city council instructed residents to leave the city from the west towards Zaporizhzhya. In addition, it was advised that messaging apps be deleted and that photos not be taken during the journey.

Mariupol has been one of the cities most targeted by Moscow forces since the start of the invasion of Ukraine on 24 February. In a video broadcast on his Telegram channel Zelensky said that Russian troops “crossed the line” when attacking the maternity in Mariupol last Wednesday. At least 17 people were reportedly injured in the tragedy, which the head of state called an “atrocity”.

An pregnant woman and her baby, who were wounded during the attack, died over the weekend. According to international agencies, the baby was born through a cesarean section last Saturday, but the doctors said on the same day that both died.

Russia has denied attacking the motherhood and Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the situation “information terrorism”.