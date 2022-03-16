Ukraine does not open corridors and cites counteroffensive

Ukraine’s government said today that it has not opened humanitarian corridors for evacuation, claiming it has not received a response to proposed routes sent to the Red Cross. That way, the country’s authorities say they would be able to transport people safely. At the same time, Ukraine said it launched counter-offensives against Russia today, on the 21st of the conflict, “in various operational areas”, but did not elaborate.

Corridors are areas not occupied by military forces and function as a form of legal access for civilians to non-war zones. The UN (United Nations) considers humanitarian corridors as one of several possible forms of temporary respite from an armed conflict. Corridors are needed when cities are under siege and the population is without basic supplies of food, electricity and water.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister, Iryna Vereshchuk, reported that until 9 am (5 pm in Brasilia) the country’s authorities had not received a response from the International Committee of the Red Cross to open humanitarian corridors.

According to her, during the last few days, Russian forces began bombing humanitarian convoys and taking hostages. “In such conditions, we cannot safely transport people,” she said.

Vereshchuk added that the issue of openness of humanitarian corridors in Izyum and Mariupol remains open. “At the same time, we continue to work on routes for the delivery of humanitarian aid to residents of cities and towns in the Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Kharkiv, Kiev, Chernihiv, Sumy and Kherson regions,” he said.

‘Counter-offensive’

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on his Twitter account today that the country’s armed forces are launching counteroffensives against Russian forces “in various operational areas”.

“This radically changes the parties’ dispositions,” Podolyak said, without elaborating on the action.