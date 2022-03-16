Ukraine must admit it won’t be able to join NATO, says Zelensky | Ukraine and Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses participants at a meeting of leaders of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), a coalition of 10 states focused on security in northern Europe, at Lancaster House in London on 15 March 2022. — Photo: Justin Tallis/AFP
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared on Tuesday (15) that his country must accept that will not become a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)one of the main reasons given by Russia to justify its invasion.
“Ukraine is not a member of NATO. We understand that. For years we heard that the doors were open, but we also heard that we could not join. This is the truth and it needs to be recognized,” the president said in a videoconference with officials. military.
“I am happy that our people are beginning to understand this and rely only on our own strength,” he said.
The president regretted, however, that NATO, “seems mesmerized by Russian aggression”, and refuses to create a no-fly zone over Ukraine.
“We’ve heard arguments saying that World War III could start if NATO closed its space to Russian planes. That’s why a humanitarian air zone was not created over Ukraine. That’s why Russians can bomb cities, hospitals and schools.” accused.
Zelensky had already made similar statements about NATO last week in an interview with American television ABC.
Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 and has since launched a broad offensive against this former Soviet republic.
Russian President Vladimir Putin claims he wants assurance that Ukraine will never join NATO. Created to protect Europe from the Soviet threat at the beginning of the Cold War, the transatlantic military alliance was continuously expanded afterwards, until it reached the gates of Russia.
Since the end of the Soviet Union (USSR) in 1991, the alliance has incorporated 13 countries in the region into its members, including the former Soviet republics Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia.
Ukraine is currently a “associated country” with NATO, meaning it may join the organization in the future. For the Kremlin, the inclusion of its neighbors in the alliance is an attempt by the Americans and European powers to encircle their territory.
“For the US and its allies, it’s Russia’s so-called detention policy, with obvious political dividends. And for our country, it’s a matter of life and death, it’s a matter of our historic future as a people. It’s not an exaggeration. a real threat not only to our interests, but to the very existence of our state and its sovereignty,” Putin said in announcing the February 24 invasion.