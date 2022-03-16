Ukraine must admit that it cannot join NATO, says Zelensky – International

Zelensky had already made similar statements about NATO last week in an interview with American television ABC. (photo: UKRAINE PRESIDENCY / AFP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared this Tuesday (15) that his country has to accept that not becoming a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), one of the main reasons alleged by Russia to justify its invasion. .

“Ukraine is not a member of NATO. We understand that. For years, we heard that the doors were open, but we also heard that we could not join. This is the truth and needs to be recognized,” the president said in a videoconference with military officials.

“I am happy that our people are beginning to understand this and rely only on our own strength,” he said.

The president regretted, however, that NATO, “which seems hypnotized by Russian aggression”, refuses to create a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

“We heard arguments saying that World War III could start if NATO closed its space to Russian planes. That’s why a humanitarian air zone was not created over Ukraine. That’s why the Russians can bomb cities, hospitals and schools.” accused.

Zelensky had already made similar statements about NATO, last week, in an interview with American television ABC.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 and since then has launched a relentless offensive against this former Soviet republic.

Russian President Vladimir Putin claims he wants a guarantee that Ukraine will never join NATO. Created to protect Europe from the Soviet threat at the beginning of the Cold War, this transatlantic military alliance was continuously expanded afterwards, until it reached the gates of Russia.