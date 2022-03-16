Ukraine. Pope and Russian Patriarch spoke about the war

O Pope Francis, who on several occasions expressed concern about the war in Ukraine, which began on February 24, discussed the issue with Kirill, who caused controversy by justifying the Russian invasion of the neighboring country.

According to a statement issued by the Moscow Patriarchate at the end of the meeting, “the parties underlined the fundamental importance of the ongoing negotiation process, expressing the hope that a just peace will be quickly reached.”

The two religious leaders met in Havana in 2016 in what was the first meeting between an Orthodox patriarch and a Catholic pope since the schism of 1054.

In the early hours of February 24, Russia launched a military offensive in Ukraine that has already caused 4.8 million people to flee, more than three million of them to neighboring countries, according to the latest UN data – the worst refugee crisis in Europe since the Second World War (1939-1945).

The Russian invasion was condemned by the international community in general, and many countries and organizations imposed sanctions on Russia that affect practically all sectors, from banking to sports.

The war in Ukraine, which entered its 21st day today, has caused an as-yet-undetermined number of dead and wounded, which could be in the thousands.

While admitting that “the real numbers are considerably higher”, the UN today confirmed at least 726 dead and 1,174 injured among the civilian population, including more than a hundred children.

