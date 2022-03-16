Ukrainian Fox News producer dies during war coverage – News

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday that Ukrainian producer Aleksandra Kurshynova, who worked for the Fox News channel, was killed in an attack on the station’s staff on the outskirts of the country’s capital, Kiev.

Kurshynova was a victim in the same incident as took the life of channel cameraman Pierre Zakrzewsk, last Monday (14). O British reporter Benjamin Hallwho also works for Fox News, was injured in the incident.

According to information released by the American channel, Hall was hit by shrapnel in both legs. The Brit was taken to hospital, but there are no updates on his condition.





The cases of Kurshynova and Zakrzewsk are added to that of American journalist Brent Renaud, shot dead last Sunday (13) in Irpin, a city close to Kiev. The US government promised “consequences” for the reporter’s death.

World Press Photo winner Juan Arredondo was also injured in the Irpin attack. According to the Colombian-American, soldiers continued to shoot at the car they were in even after the group of journalists turned the vehicle around.



