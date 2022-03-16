Ukrainian girl raped by two refugees in western Germany

Ukrainian refugees wait at central station, amid Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Berlin, Germany; Vehicle denounces alleged abuse suffered by Ukrainian refugee – Photo: REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

An 18-year-old Ukrainian refugee girl was allegedly raped by two other refugees, one after the other, on a hotel ship on the banks of the Rhine, in the Old Town of Düsseldorf, in western Germany, on the night of March 6.

According to the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine, the two alleged perpetrators of the crime would be a 26-year-old Tunisian who has Ukrainian documents and a 37-year-old man from Nigeria – both also refugees, they have been in custody since March 8. The nationalities of the two have not yet been definitively clarified.

This is the first sexual assault known to the security authorities of the European country.

The crime

Also according to the newspaper, in the early evening of March 6, the 26-year-old Tunisian would have raped the young woman for the first time in a room on the Oscar Wilde ship, which currently accommodates about 24 refugees, in addition to tourists.

Weakened and agitated, the victim allegedly vented to an older man – who lured her to his room on the pretext of protecting her. Arriving at the scene, she suffered the second rape.

The victim turned to an acquaintance in Germany who finally alerted the police.

Refugees in the crosshairs of international sex trafficking

According to a report published by the German newspaper DW, the Ukrainian refugees would be in the sights of traffickers in Germany, the German police would have warned women about men who try to take advantage of the situation of these women who are fragile and fleeing the war. The country is considered “Europe’s brothel” and the danger of forced prostitution is a warning to the authorities.

In Munich, the creator of the counseling center, Cissek-Evans, Hedwin- for victims of human trafficking, says that Eastern European women are the preferred victims of criminals in Germany. At the moment, the activist is trying to help and warn with flyers in Ukrainian at train stations.

“It contains information such as: do not give your passport to anyone; keep your phone with you at all times; photograph the license plate before getting into the car; ask to see an ID if you are offered an apartment or room; note the name and address; be careful if someone suddenly promises you a lot of money,” the activist said.