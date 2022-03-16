UN warns about 90% of Ukrainians could be thrown into poverty

Conflict in Ukraine further intensifies the humanitarian crisis in Europe – Photo: Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) warned this Wednesday (16): the war in Ukraine threatens to push 90% of the country’s population below the poverty line. UNDP’s warning comes on the day that the first estimates of the economic and social impact of the conflict will be published. According to the agency, if the confrontation continues, Ukraine and the entire region will witness the unraveling of decades of social advances made after the fall of the Iron Curtain. The information is from UOL.

Some 18 million people would be directly affected by the war, with at least 7 million internally displaced.

“The first estimates suggest that 90% of the Ukrainian population could face poverty and extreme economic vulnerability if the war deepens, delaying the country, and the region, decades and leaving deep social and economic scars for future generations”, warns the UNDP.

In other words, this would represent more than 36 million people living on less than US$ 5.5 (R$ 28.22) a day.

According to the UN (United Nations), about 18 years of socio-economic achievements would be lost, with almost a third of the population living below the poverty line and a further 62% at high risk of falling into poverty in the next twelve months.

Also according to the alert, the country’s GDP would fall by 60%. The drop would be greater than the 40% collapse in Lebanon’s economy in 1982, in Kuwait in 1991, 50% in South Sudan and equivalent to the chaos in Libya from 2014 onwards.

“The war in Ukraine is causing unimaginable human suffering, with tragic loss of life and the displacement of millions of people. While the need for immediate humanitarian assistance to Ukrainians is of paramount importance, the acute developmental impacts of a protracted war are now becoming more evident,” said UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner.

The administrator also pointed out that the scenario of this decadence can bring suffering and difficulty to the population in a more marked way.

“An alarming economic decline, and the suffering and hardship it will bring to an already traumatized population, must now be more pronounced,” he said.

And he stressed that peace would be the way to avoid such suffering.

“In order to avoid further suffering, destruction and impoverishment, we now need peace,” Steiner argued.

According to government estimates, at least $100 billion worth of infrastructure, buildings, roads, bridges, hospitals, schools, and other physical assets were destroyed.

The war caused the closure of 50% of Ukrainian companies, while the other half were forced to operate far below capacity.

One of the solutions would be the establishment of a kind of emergency aid, which would cost US$ 250 million per month and which would cover partial income losses for 2.6 million people.