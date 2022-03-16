understand the 20th day of the war in Ukraine







Satellite image shows fires following Russian attacks in a residential area of ​​eastern Mariupol, Ukraine Photo: Maxar / BBC News Brazil

In the twentieth of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Russian artillery and warplanes continued to attack cities and towns across the country.

In Mariupol, a major port city in the southeast, hundreds of people crammed into the basement of a large public building are running out of food, and many are also in urgent need of medical help, the BBC’s Brazilian journalist Hugo Bachega reported, reporting from Lviv.

“Some developed sepsis [infecção generalizada] due to shrapnel in the body,” said Anastasiya Ponomareva, a 39-year-old schoolteacher who fled the city at the start of the war but keeps in touch with friends there. “Things are very serious.”

Her friends are with other families who spend most of their day in the basement. From time to time they access the upper floors of the building to sunbathe, but rarely can they go out. All of them have left houses that are no longer safe or are no longer standing.

At an intensive care hospital on the western outskirts of the city, officials described being treated “like hostages” by Russian forces.

One official said Russian troops “forced 400 people from neighboring houses to come to our hospital”, adding: “We cannot leave”.

Regional Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said the facility had been virtually destroyed by bombing in recent days, but that staff continued to treat patients in the basement.

About 2,000 vehicles managed to leave Mariupol through a “humanitarian corridor”, according to city officials. Before the war, around 400,000 people lived in the city, which was heavily bombed by Russian forces. The city council says more than 2,000 civilians have died.

Three prime ministers meet Zelensky

This Tuesday (15/3), residents of Kiev were placed under a 35-hour curfew – but that did not stop the prime ministers of Poland, Slovenia and the Czech Republic from traveling by train to the Ukrainian capital.





Slovenian, Polish and Czech prime ministers, along with the leader of Poland’s ruling party, traveled by train to meet Zelensky Photo: Mateusz Morawiecki/Twitter/BBC News Brazil

The leaders decided to take the train from Warsaw, Poland, because flying in a Polish military jet — a country that is a member of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) — could be perceived by Russia as a provocation, the editor of the newspaper reported. BBC Europe, Katya Adler.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said history was being made in Kiev.

“This is where freedom fights the world of tyranny. This is where the future of us all hangs in the balance,” he tweeted. Morawiecki added that Ukraine can count on the help of its friends.

Prime ministers sat down for a meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal and President Volodymyr Zelensky, who thanked the “powerful” gesture of support.

They were accompanied to Ukraine by Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party.

Cameraman and journalist killed in Kiev

A cameraman and journalist working for Fox News were killed when their vehicle was hit by gunfire on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital Kiev, officials at the US television network said.





Cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski (left) and journalist Oleksandra Kuvshinova (wearing helmet and protective vest) Photo: Reuters / BBC News Brazil

Fox News executive director Suzanne Scott described the deaths of Pierre Zakrzewski, 55, and Oleksandra Kuvshinova, 24, as “heartbreaking”.

A colleague of theirs, Benjamin Hall, 39, was also injured in the incident and taken to hospital.

The attack followed the death on Sunday of 50-year-old American journalist Brent Renaud, who was shot and killed in the Ukrainian city of Irpin.

Russian journalist interrogated for 14 hours

The Russian journalist who protested the war in Ukraine on a live television show and shared a video describing the invasion as a crime was fined 30,000 rubles.

Marina Ovsyannikova, editor of Channel 1, a Russian state-controlled broadcaster, was detained on Monday (14/3) after entering the set holding a “no to war” sign.





Marina Ovsyannikova, editor of Channel 1, walked onto the set holding a sign saying ‘no to war’ Photo: Perviy Kanal / BBC News Brazil

Images of the protest circulated the world, raising concerns about the safety of the journalist, who disappeared for hours after the episode.

On Tuesday, however, she appeared at a court hearing.

After the hearing, Ovsyannikova told reporters she went two days without sleep, was interrogated for more than 14 hours and had no access to legal help.





Marina Ovsyannikova appeared in court this Tuesday with lawyer Anton Gashinsky Photo: Channel ‘VLager’ on Telegram / BBC News Brasil

Russia will bring American astronaut back to Earth

Fears that US astronaut Mark Vande Hei – who has been in space for 355 days – might miss his ride back to Earth aboard a Russian capsule were, thankfully, allayed on Tuesday when it was confirmed that he will really make the trip back.





Astronaut Mark Vande Hei spent 355 days in space — a new record in the US Photo: Getty Images / BBC News Brazil

The American and two Russian cosmonauts will be brought back, landing in Kazakhstan.

Joel Montalbano, NASA’s ISS program manager, said: “I can say with certainty that Mark is coming home. We are in communication with our Russian colleagues. There is no doubt about that.”

Biden banned from entering Russia

As several countries impose more restrictions on Russia, Moscow retaliated on Tuesday by imposing sanctions on US President Joe Biden and 12 other US officials.





Joe Biden Photo: Getty Images / BBC News Brazil

The list includes Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Press Secretary Jen Psaki and other government officials.

There were also some surprises on the list, such as former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Biden’s son Hunter.

The measures block their entry into Russia and freeze any assets held in the country.

