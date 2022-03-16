update adds new dribbling animation to the game

EA has prepared another update for FIFA 22, which brings small changes to the game. In the update notes, the main gameplay change was the addition of a new animation for dribbling. heel chop — the one where the player gives the letter cut to confuse the marking.

The issue identified by the community affected the accuracy of the dribble. Depending on the angle, the skill came out the wrong way or the command delivered an entirely different skill, something that hindered the execution of more elaborate moves. Check out:

Added a new animation for the “Heel Chop” feint, which takes place diagonally behind the forward angle of the person driving the ball.

Licensed player portraits have been updated;

EA Trax audios will not overlay EATV videos played in full screen;

When downloading the FIFA 22 update on PS5, the user will need to 925.7 MB free for installation. On PS4, the file asks 3.175 GB from HD to add the features.

FIFA 22 servers were unstable over the weekend

Ultimate Team mode lovers had some setbacks to play the competitions last weekend. The FIFA 22 servers were unstable, but hope for a better future already hovers over the community. EA seems to seek definitive solutions to this. Look!