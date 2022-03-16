US accuses Russians of killing 10 people in a bread line in Ukraine city | Ukraine and Russia

The US embassy in Kiev and Ukrainian officials accuse Russian forces of killing at least 10 civilians who were in line to buy bread in Chernihiv on Wednesday (16).
“Today, Russian forces shot and killed 10 people in the bread line in Chernihiv. Such horrible attacks must stop. We are considering all available options to ensure accountability for any atrocity crimes in Ukraine.”
Blurred footage broadcast by Ukrainian TV shows civilians killed in the northern city. Watch the video above.
“Russian soldiers shot at people lining up to buy bread near a grocery store in a residential area of Chernihiv. According to an initial report, 10 civilians were killed,” the local prosecutor’s office said in a statement.
The head of the regional administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, attributed deaths from artillery bombardment, not gunfire.
“This is not the first bombing [na cidade], nor is it the first bombing of civilians by the enemy. The Russians are mainly bombing and destroying civilian infrastructure in the city of Chernihiv and other cities in the region,” he said while speaking on Ukrainian television, as reported by American broadcaster CNN.
Chernihiv is 140 km from the capital, Kiev, where fighting continues. Images taken on March 3 show the moment of explosions in the city.
Map shows where the city of Chernihiv is — Photo: g1