US Announces New Sanctions Against President of Belarus and Russian Citizens | Ukraine and Russia

The United States announced this Tuesday (15) new economic sanctions against the president of BelarusAlexander Lukashenko, and his wife, as well as citizens of Russia and a Russian entity, for corruption and human rights violations, the US Treasury said in a statement.

Those sanctions target Lukashenko, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and “head of a corrupt government in Belarus whose patronage network benefits his entourage and regime”, as well as his wife, the Treasury said.

The measures are part of a set of international sanctions against Russia and Belarus, this is due to some of the Russian troops having invaded Ukraine from the country.

In addition, a judge from Moscow, Natalia Mushnikova, was sanctioned under the Global Magnitsky Law, which aims to combat corruption and human rights abuses.

Three Chechen officials and the ministry they were attached to were also included in the Treasury’s list of restrictions for his part in the arrest of Oyub Titiev, head of the Russian human rights NGO Memorial in Chechnya, convicted of drug possession in a case involving his supporters, regarded by the West as a setup.

Russia announces sanctions on Biden, Blinken and other US officials

“Today’s decisions demonstrate that the United States will continue to impose concrete and significant consequences on those who commit acts of corruption or are linked to serious human rights abuses,” said the director of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), Andrea Gacki, quoted in the statement.

“We condemn Russia’s attacks on humanitarian corridors in Ukraine and call on Russia to end its brutal and unprovoked war against Ukraine.”

Treasury sanctions freeze all assets that those involved may have in the United States and prohibit any transactions through the US financial system.