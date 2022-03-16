US begins human trials of three messenger RNA vaccines against HIV – News













The United States took a new step this week in its search for a vaccine against the HIV virus, which causes AIDS. Niaid (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases), linked to the US government, announced on Monday (14) the start of human trials of three different immunizers.

All are based on the same technology that has proved successful in anti-Covid vaccines: messenger RNA. A kind of genetic recipe is used to induce the body to produce specific antibodies against the virus.

In this first phase, the safety and ability of the products to stimulate an immune response will be evaluated.

“Each experimental vaccine candidate is designed to present the spike protein found on the surface of HIV that facilitates entry into human cells. Each of the experimental vaccines encodes different, but highly related, stabilized proteins. None of the three vaccine candidates can cause HIV infection. “, says Niaid in a statement.

108 adults aged between 18 and 55 will be recruited at 11 sites across the United States. Volunteers will be randomly assigned to one of six predefined groups.

The vaccine cycle involves three injections, one at the first visit. The second will be applied one month later and the third after six months.

“Safety and immune responses will be examined using fine needle aspiration samples of blood and lymph nodes taken at specified time points throughout the study. Clinical staff will closely monitor the safety of participants throughout the study. if the clinical trial is completed in July 2023”, concludes Niaid.

The study is funded by the US government and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, in addition to the collaboration of the biotechnology company Moderna, which manufactured the vaccines.