US: Billionaire’s son dies after being hit by a propeller while trying to save his fallen bride

Juan Carlos Escotet Alviarez, 31, died on Saturday (11) after being hit by a boat propeller. He and his fiancee, Andrea Montero, were participating in a fishing competition near a private club in Key Largo, Florida (USA). At one point, Andrea fell into the sea and Juan tried to save her. The information is from O Globo.

Alviarez was the son of Venezuelan billionaire Juan Carlos Escotet Rodriguez, founder of the banking group Banesco that operates in Caracas, Panama, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Colombia and the United States.

Officer Jason Rafter, a spokesman for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, said strong winds made the rescue difficult.

Afterwards, Andrea was rescued alive and had only one head injury. However, she could not remember whether she hit her head at the time of the fall or during the rescue.

The wedding of Juan Carlos Escotet Alviarez and Andrea Montero was scheduled for November this year.







