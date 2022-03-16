Video shows Russian tank being bombed in Mariupol; watch

Footage was posted by the Azov Unit, a battalion of the Ukrainian Army, and shows the vehicle on fire.

A video circulating on social media shows the moment a Russian tank is bombed by Ukrainian soldiers in the city of Mariupol. The footage was released by the Azov unit, a battalion of the Ukraine, with the caption “Z stands for destroyed”. The Russian tank was marked with the letter Z. The images show the moment when the vehicle is attacked and goes up in flames. According to the Daily Mail, Ukrainian soldiers were equipped with a 30 mm automatic cannon, a machine gun and anti-tank missiles. Mariupol is one of the cities in eastern Ukraine where there is conflict with Russian troops. On Monday, the forces commanded by Vladimir Putin bombed a residential building and a TV tower in Kiev, leaving at least 12 dead.