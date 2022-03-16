“We need to redefine the military posture for the new reality”

× photo: NATO

The secretary general of nato, Jens Stoltenberg (pictured), stated earlier that the Defense ministers of the Alliance countries will meet tomorrow to discuss which military posture should be adopted “in the face of the new reality”.

At a press conference in Brussels, Stoltenberg warned of the possibility of Russia starting to use chemical weapons against the Ukrainian people..

“For months, we exposed Russia’s long list of lies. they claimed that did not intend to invade Ukraine, but invaded. They claimed they were withdrawing their troops but sent even more. They claimed to be protecting civilians, but they are killing civilians. Now, are making absurd accusations about chemical laboratories. We are concerned that Moscow may stage a false flag operation, possibly including chemical weapons.”

“We need to redefine NATO’s military posture for this new reality.”he added.

According to the secretary-general, the ministers will discuss concrete measures to strengthen NATO’s long-term security.

“We will also consider major increases in our air and naval deployments, strengthening our integrated air and missile defense, bolstering our cyber defenses, and undertaking ever-increasing exercises.”

