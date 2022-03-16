‘We wish Lula much success’: Boric, new Chilean leader, declares support for former Brazilian president | World

Last Friday, Boric received the presidential sash at a ceremony in the coastal city of Valparaíso, but it only ended at night in the capital Santiago, with a crowd around the Palacio de La Moneda, seat of the country’s executive power.

“He was my guest for the inauguration, but he decided not to come because of diplomatic differences, so as not to generate a diplomatic incident. An attitude that speaks in his favor. I hope we have a very good relationship from now on, but of course we will respect what the Brazilian people decide. But it is clear where our heart is”, said President Boric regarding the absence of former President Lula at the inauguration ceremony, to be his guest of honor.

2 of 4 Lula in video on the internet — Photo: Reproduction/YouTube Lula in video on the internet — Photo: Reproduction/YouTube

Lula did not come, but he sent Dilma Rousseff. The former president attended the inauguration in the Main Hall of the Chilean Congress, along with other Brazilian guests, including Juliano Medeiros, president of the PSOL, and Anielle Franco, director of the Marielle Franco Institute.

“I spent a few minutes with Dilma and also with the president of PSOL. At another time, I also spoke with Celso Amorim and with social leaders from the MST. We also want to learn from the problems that PT had at the time. We want to learn so it doesn’t happen to us. And, if it happens, that we can face it decisively. The cases of corruption, for example, that we know are serious and that, when they happen, we have to have a very firm reaction, so that it does not spread”, said Boric.

3 of 4 Bilateral meeting between Chilean President Gabriel Boric and Brazilian Vice President Hamilton Mourão on March 10, 2022. — Photo: Cabinet of Gabriel Boric/Handout via REUTERS Bilateral meeting between Chilean President Gabriel Boric and Brazilian Vice President Hamilton Mourão on March 10, 2022. — Photo: Cabinet of Gabriel Boric/Handout via REUTERS

The Federal Government sent Vice President Hamilton Mourão who, when asked about the absence of President Jair Bolsonaro, said only: “He sent a representative!”. During the visit to Chile, Mourão met with Boric last week.

“For everyone it is evident that we are radically different with regard to President Bolsonaro and his ideology. There’s no point in hiding it, not even for diplomacy. This does not mean that we have to sever relations with Brazil. It means that we have no similarities and that we have a very different way of seeing the world and of doing politics, in terms of respect for diversity, in terms of awareness of the climate crisis, in terms of respect for human rights, for example. But the Brazilian people elected him and we respect the Brazilian people”

4 of 4 New Chilean president, Gabriel Boric, last Friday (11) — Photo: Esteban Felix/AP New Chilean president, Gabriel Boric, last Friday (11) — Photo: Esteban Felix/AP

Although Brazil’s main export destinations are China, the United States, Argentina and the Netherlands, Chile is the fifth country that receives the most Brazilian products. In 2021, around 2.5% of Brazilian exports were destined for this country, equivalent to around US$ 7 billion. According to data from the Chilean Undersecretariat for Economic Relations, the main Brazilian products arriving in the country are, in this order, beans, soy, iron minerals and their concentrates and unrefined oil.

“Brazil is a giant and we are interested in having the best relationship with the Brazilian people and also contributing so that all the riches that Brazil has, and that are part of the heritage of humanity, such as the Amazon rainforest, are cared for and respected, because it matters to everyone,” Boric said.

In turn, Brazil is also an important and strategic market for Chile. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Brazil concentrates most of Chile’s foreign investments in the world, which together total approximately US$ 35 billion. This represents about 12% of Chile’s GDP. Brazil invests around US$ 3.8 billion in Chile.