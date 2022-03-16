What to eat to keep your eyes healthy

To ensure good vision, it is essential to be careful with our habits, from the use of makeup, types of glasses and hygiene care. In addition, paying attention to food makes a difference to prevent diseases, that is, preserving the health of vision. Given this, some foods perform important functions for health and are good for the eyes.

Foods that are good for the eyes

Carrot

A source of vitamin A and beta-carotene, carrots, like other orange vegetables, are very effective for eye health. It helps prevent night blindness, a condition that makes it difficult to see in low-light places at night.

Fish

They are foods rich in sources of vitamins A, B, D and E and have a large amount of omega 3. Omega 3 is present in fish such as cod, sardines, salmon and tuna are excellent for preventing dry eye. So if you don’t usually include this food in your diet, consider eating it at least once a week.

dark green vegetables

To prevent the onset of macular degeneration, including dark green vegetables in the diet is ideal, as they have lutein and zeaxanthin that also help with long-distance vision.

Consumption of spinach, kale and broccoli supply the body with iron, vitamins and antioxidants that help in the production of red blood cells.

Eggs

Eggs are good for the eyes because, like dark vegetables, they are rich in lutein and zeaxanthin that act as antioxidants, eliminating toxins and fighting free radicals.

Olive oil

It is a food rich in omega 3 and vitamin E that act as antioxidants that prevent premature aging. Regarding eye health, olive oil helps to prevent macular corrosion in the eyeball and also prevents cancer.