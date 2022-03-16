Who is Diebedo Francis Kere, 2022 Pritzker winner, considered the ‘Nobel of architecture’ | Pop & Art

The Pritzker Prize, the highest distinction in the world of architecture, was presented this Tuesday (15th) to Burkinabe architect Diebedo Francis Kere, the organizers announced. He is the first black person to receive the award.

Check out Oscar-nominated film reviews

Oscar nominees 2022: Here’s where to watch all the movies

Kere was awarded for his “pioneering” designs that are “sustainable for the Earth and its inhabitants in lands of extreme scarcity,” said Tom Pritzker, president of the la Hyatt Foundation, which sponsors the event.

With dual citizenship of Burkina Faso and Germany, Kere is the 51st recipient of the award.

Known for building schools, health centres, housing, buildings and public spaces in many countries in Africa, among them Benin, Burkina Faso, Mali, Togo, Kenya, Mozambique and Sudan.

“It is both an architect and a servant, as it enhances the lives and experiences of countless citizens in a region of the world that is sometimes overlooked,” said Pritzker.

The text adds that Kere “empowers and transforms communities through architecture”, designing buildings “where resources are fragile and collaboration is vital”.

Francis Kéré is the first black architect to win the Pritzker Prize

“Through its commitment to social justice and the intelligent use of local materials to connect and respond to the natural climate, it works in marginalized countries full of limitations and adversities where architecture and infrastructure are absent,” said the organizers.

Kere was praised for a project for a primary school in Burkina Faso and has had solo exhibitions in museums in Munich and Philadelphia.

He was also one of the architects who worked at the International Museum of the Red Cross and Red Crescent in Geneva.

In 2017, Kere established himself as the first African architect to design a temporary panel in London’s Hyde Park, a prestigious assignment that a world-renowned architect undertakes each year.