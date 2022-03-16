Why did the cars of the Spanish capital dawn covered in Sahara sand? | World

Cars in the Spanish capital woke up covered in a fine layer of dust on Tuesday (15). The phenomenon is “common” in the country and the dust is, in fact, sand from the Sahara.

Known as calima, or dry fog in Portuguese, the particles traveled about 2,000 kilometers – and crossed the Mediterranean – before falling on several cities in Spain.

On Monday (14), cities further south, such as Malaga, already registered the sky covered with particles, which painted the sunset orange. See PHOTOS at the end of the report..

Calima, or dry mist, is produced when sand, salt, volcanic ash, or clay particles are blown away by the wind.

It happens most frequently in the Spanish archipelago of the Canary Islands, in the Atlantic and the origin of the “dust” in this region is precisely the Sahara Desert, informed the State Meteorological Agency of Spain (AEMET).

The Sahara is the largest desert in the world, with an area of ​​9 million square kilometers – it is even larger than many countries, such as Brazil, India and Australia.

Spain is one of the European countries closest to the African continent, where the desert is, and therefore the distance covered by the sand does not reach 2 thousand kilometers at closer points.

The distance is almost the same from São Paulo to Salvador.

Calima is dangerous to health, as prolonged inhalation of suspended particles can cause respiratory problems, warns the World Health Organization (WHO).

Irritation in the eyes, mucous membranes and coughing can also be recorded and, therefore, local authorities recommend that people avoid leaving the house.

The dust usually settles quickly (about two days), but during the phenomenon, visibility is reduced, AEMET reported.

It should end when there is a change in the air mass, caused by winds or rain, which help to disperse the suspended particles.

The local meteorological service says that there is a forecast for the next few days of heavy rains, intense winds and rough seas caused by the storm Celia.

