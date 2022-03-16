Woman stabs man during sex to avenge Iranian death

Nika Nikoubin, a 21-year-old woman, met with a man she met online and stabbed him while they were having sex in a Las Vegas hotel about two weeks ago. The victim survived and Nikoubin was arrested. In a statement to police, she said the attempted murder was a way to avenge the death of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, a political and military leader murdered during a US attack in early 2020.

According to a police report released by CBS’s Las Vegas affiliate KLAS-TV, the two arranged to meet on March 5 after meeting on a dating site. At the time of sex, Nikoubin blindfolded the man and turned off the lights. A few minutes later, the partner felt “a pain in the neck”, as quoted in the police report.

Upon feeling the contact of the knife, the man pushed the young woman, ran out of the room and managed to call the police. Nikoubin followed close behind and confessed to a hotel employee that he had just stabbed a person. Already arrested, she said she committed the crime “out of revenge against the US troops who killed Qasem Soleimani in 2020” after feeling motivated by listening to a song.

Qasem Soleimani commanded the Quds Force and was an important Iranian political instrument for spreading influence. Image: Getty Images

The victim’s current state of health and identity have not been released. It is not possible to know, therefore, if the man had any relationship with the Armed Forces of the United States. Nikoubin, meanwhile, is awaiting a trial set for March 24.

The death of Qasem Soleimani, in a bombing ordered by former President Donald Trump two years ago, generated international tension, as the general was one of the most powerful political leaders in Iran and commanded the Quds Force, a special division of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. At the time, the US government said the offensive was carried out in response to a missile attack on a military base in Iraq, in an episode that killed a US civilian.