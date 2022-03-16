Xbox Series sold more than PS5 during the month of February in Europe • Eurogamer.pt

Game Industry Biz today published a series of information regarding software and hardware sales in Europe during the month of February 2022.

In terms of software, the site highlighted Elden Ring, which became the biggest new IP since The Division and still the biggest game of the month.

In terms of hardware, the outlook was not so good, with sales of the main consoles falling. Switch was the best-selling console, although this data does not include two major countries, the UK and Germany. However, the site also reveals that Switch has seen a drop of 32% compared to January and 44% compared to February last year.

The site also looks at new generation consoles, revealing that the Xbox Series managed to overtake the PS5 in terms of sales in Europe during the month of February, something that happened for the first time since the consoles’ launch. Of course, this situation may be related to stockouts but also to the availability of the Xbox Series S.

