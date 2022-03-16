Xiaomi 12 launches with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and powerful cameras

THE Xiaomi launched globally this Tuesday (15) the smartphones of the Xiaomi 12 line, its new flagships: Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro. The models were already found on the Chinese market, but have only now been made available globally.

The three models will arrive with support for 5G and Android 11but the Chinese says that the latest version of the OS will be available soon.

Xiaomi 12

With a focus on performance, the standard model of the line has the processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which works together with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal space. In terms of autonomy, the Xiaomi 12 hits the market with a 4,500 mAh battery and support for 67W fast charging.

The photographic set is formed by a main sensor of 50 MP, an ultrawide lens of 13 MP and telemacro with more 5 MP. The front camera is 32 MP. The 6.8-inch AMOLED display has FHD+ resolution and has a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

disclosure

Xiaomi 12 Pro

The Pro model brings even more powerful specifications, such as the 6.73-inch AMOLED display and 2K resolution. The battery is also bigger, with 4,600 mAh, and it has support for 120W fast charging.

Just like the standard of the line, the refresh rate is also up to 120 Hz and the chipset chosen by Xiaomi is the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The Pro model will also arrive with versions of 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM and internal storage. 128GB or 256GB.

Another highlight of the Xiaomi 12 Pro is the triple camera set, which has a 50 MP main lens, a 50 MP wide-angle and telephoto lens, with 2x optical zoom support. For selfie lovers, the front camera is 32 MP.

disclosure

Xiaomi 12X

The 12X has less robust specifications, such as the Snapdragon 870 chipset and 6.28-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. The refresh rate, however, remains the same, with up to 120 Hz.

Like the other two, the model will arrive with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage, as well as a 4,500mAh battery and support for 67W fast charging. Regarding the camera set, the 12X is equipped with three rear lenses, a 50 MP main, 13 MP wide-angle and 5 MP telemacro. The front is 32 MP.

disclosure

Prices and availability

Xiaomi’s new top-of-the-line phones can already be ordered by users in the European market, but they have already started to appear on e-commerces such as AliExpress.

Speaking of values, the simplest model of the line, the Xiaomi 12 with 8 GB + 128 GB, can be found for US$ 749 (approximately R$ 3,815, in the current conversion), the Xiaomi 12 Pro of 8 GB + 128 GB will arrive for US$ 999 (R$ 5,040), while the Xiaomi 12X will be sold for values ​​starting from US$ 649 (R$ 3,273).

There is still no forecast for the start of sales in Brazil.