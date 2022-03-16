Zelensky admits Ukraine’s NATO membership is impossible

‘For years we have heard about supposedly open doors, but we have also heard that we cannot enter there, that is true’, said the Ukrainian president.

President Volodymyr Zelensky admitted this Tuesday, 15, in an online meeting of the leaders of the states that make up the Joint Expeditionary Force, that Ukraine’s entry into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) it’s impossible. “For years we’ve heard about doors supposedly being open, but we’ve also heard that we can’t go in there, that’s true, we must admit that,” she said. This announcement comes at a time when representatives of Russia and Ukraine are meeting to hold the fourth round of negotiations on a possible ceasefire of the war and that Russian troops are getting closer and closer to the country’s capital. On Monday, two bombings left at least two people dead and six injured. On Tuesday the Russians attacked Kiev again.

The renunciation of NATO membership by the Ukrainians is one of Vladimir Putin’s wishes, and that was one of the reasons why he started a ‘special operation’ that is now in its 20th day. During the meeting, the Ukrainian president once again called for NATO to establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine, and underscored saying that Kiev understand what consequences this can lead. Negotiators from Russia and Ukraine met again on Tuesday to try to reach a ceasefire agreement. In the second round, it was agreed to create humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians. Now, they discuss political terms. The Russians want Ukraine to pledge neutrality, recognize the independence of the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk and give up Crimea. The Ukrainians, meanwhile, want an immediate truce and the withdrawal of enemy troops.