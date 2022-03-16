Zelensky compares Russian attack to 9/11, calls for no-fly zone

× reproduction

In a speech to the United States Congress, Volodymyr Zelensky (photo) just now, by videoconference, which you must declare a no-fly zone in the countryto prevent Vladimir Putin’s aircraft fly over and bomb the Ukrainians.

Zelensky received a standing ovation before and after his speech. He cited the attack on pearl harbor it’s the September 11th attack and said that Ukraine has been experiencing a similar aggression for three weeks.

“We need you gentlemen now. Remember Pearl Harbor. That morning in 1941 when the sky was taken over by planes attacking you. remember the September 11th, when evil tried to take your cities, when innocent people were attacked. Nobody expected it, you couldn’t interrupt. Our country has been going through the same things for three weeks.”

According to Zelensky, the Ukrainian Armed Forces need more air defense weapons.

“We ask for a response from all over the world. Is it too much to ask for a no-fly zone, to save people? That way Russia would not be able to terrorize our citizens. If it’s too much, we offer alternatives. We know the type of air defense system we need. We need a system that defends our people, our land. Aircraft that protect Europe. You know they exist, but they are not in the skies of Ukraine.”

The Ukrainian president even quoted an excerpt from the famous speech by Martin Luther King and said that his dream is to protect Ukrainians.

“I have a dream. These words are known to all of you. I have a need. I need to protect our skies. It means the same thing you felt when you heard ‘I have a dream’.”

“We didn’t think for a second about giving up. […] The fate of our people is being threatened. Will the Ukrainians be free? Will they preserve their democracy? It is a brutal offensive against our desire for happiness, like our national principles, like the principles that you Americans have.”he added.

More news