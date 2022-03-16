Zelensky sees possibility of negotiation with Russia, and asks for time

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said today that negotiations with Russia seem “more realistic” now. In a video address, however, he asked for more time for the agreement to happen in Ukraine’s interests.

“Meetings continue. From what I’ve been told, the positions in the negotiations seem more realistic. However, more time is still needed for decisions to be in Ukraine’s interest,” he said.

The war between Russia and Ukraine reaches its 20th day today with new attacks on residential areas of the capital Kiev and the resumption of negotiations to end the military conflict. Moscow says it is too early to make predictions about the outcome of the talks.

Earlier today, the Ukrainian president had already suggested that he might give up joining NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) to end the war. Zelensky said he understands that the country does not have open doors to join the alliance.

If we can’t enter through open doors, then we have to cooperate with associations that we can, that help us, protect ourselves… and have separate guarantees.

president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky

Image: Art/UOL

Negotiations between the two countries for a ceasefire ended again without an agreement reached. Today’s meeting was the fourth attempt at an agreement, but the matter will be taken up again tomorrow.

So far, negotiations have managed to secure the opening of humanitarian corridors, that is, safe escape routes for the evacuation of civilians. Despite this, Ukraine accused Russia of not respecting the truce for the passage of people.

Mykhailo Podoliyak, a negotiator and adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said today that “contradictions” stand in the way of a ceasefire agreement with Russia, but he stressed the possibility that there was still a successful pact.

“Let’s continue tomorrow [quarta-feira]. It is a complicated and extremely labor intensive negotiation process. There are deep contradictions. But certainly a compromise is possible,” the Ukrainian negotiator wrote on Twitter.

Eastern European leaders go to Kiev

The premiers of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia became the first foreign heads of state to visit Kiev since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began. The three met today, after a long train journey, in the Ukrainian capital to indicate support for the invaded country.

Mateusz Morawiecki, Prime Minister of Poland, Petr Fiala, Czech Prime Minister, and Janez Jansa, leader of Slovenia, left this morning for Kiev, amid bombings taking place in Ukraine. Hours later, Morawiecki posted footage of the meeting on Twitter:

“It is here, in war-torn Kiev, that history is being made. It is here, where freedom fights the world of tyranny. It is here that the future of us all hangs in the balance. The EU (European Union) supports Ukraine, who can count on the help of their friends – we brought this message to Kiev today.”

The Ukrainian president thanked the visit. In a speech, Zelensky also invited other allies to visit the country, despite acknowledging the “dangerous situation”.

“I invite all friends of Ukraine to visit Kiev. It can be dangerous here, because our skies are not yet closed to Russian missiles and planes,” he said, adding: “But the eyes of all the people of the world are now focused on our capital, in the Ukrainians. That way, everyone who is with us will receive gratitude. Not only ours, but also other nations”.

* With information from Reuters and AFP agencies