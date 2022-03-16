Zelensky to address the US Congress







Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address the US Congress this Wednesday via video. It’s the second speech in less than a month.

After the speech, US President Joe Biden is expected to announce another $800 million in security assistance to Ukraine. That package will bring the aid announced by Washington just last week to $1 billion.

Since Biden arrived at the White House in January 2021, the United States has donated $2 billion in military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

According to Wall Street Journalwhich cites US officials, the aid package will include Javelin anti-tank missiles and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles.

According to the newspaper, the money to finance this new aid package is included in the spending package that Biden signed on Tuesday, which includes 13.6 billion dollars in humanitarian and military aid to Ukraine and Eastern Europe, after the Russian invasion.

In signing the law, the president announced that on Wednesday he would provide more details on “what exactly the United States is doing in Ukraine” and how the new funds will allow it to “rapidly step up its response and help alleviate the suffering that the war has brought”. is provoking in the Ukrainian people.



