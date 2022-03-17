10 AAA Games Standout in March’s Mega Action

The PS Store’s new “March Mega” promotion is the perfect opportunity to add to your console’s library with some of the most popular AAA games of the moment. Discounts, valid through March 30, include full games, expansions and other content, as well as additional benefits for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

Key new additions to the digital sale highlight Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and expansion packs, Resident Evil sets, and the latest Electronic Arts sports games. In addition, PS5 exclusives are present and can be obtained with kills of up to 50% of their full value.

Check out ten attention-grabbing AAA games below and access their respective links to buy them on the PS Store.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla PS4 and PS5 — from R$279.90 to R$111.96

Battlefield 2042 PS4 and PS5 — from BRL 338.90 to BRL 169.45

Deathloop — from BRL 299.90 to BRL 149.95

Devil May Cry 5 PS5 (Special Edition) — from R$164.90 to R$82.45

FIFA 22 PS5 — from BRL 338.90 to BRL 135.56

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade — from R$349.90 to R$195.94

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy PS4 and PS5 — from R$299.90 to R$149.95

Guilty Gear -Strive- PS4 and PS5 — from R$299.90 to R$194.93

Hitman 3 PS4 and PS5 (Deluxe Edition) — from R$429.90 to R$214.95

Resident Evil 2 + Resident Evil 3 (Raccoon City Edition) — from R$299.90 to R$119.96

Click here to learn more about Mega de Março and learn about the hundreds of offers available and other actions in the store that are about to expire.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite on PS Store Sale of the Week

Developed by Cold Iron Studios, Aliens: Fireteam Elite is the featured title in the PS Store Sale of the Week. The game features co-op action for up to three players and tells a story set in the Alien movie franchise, with never-before-seen creatures, strategy elements and next-gen mechanics.