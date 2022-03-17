3 ways to read a message on WhatsApp without going “online”

It is common to be curious to read a message on the Whatsapp without others knowing that you are online and accessing the app. For that, there are some tricks that help to hide the presence in the messenger.

So far, WhatsApp has not yet made available a tool that permanently hides the “online” status below the name. That is, unfortunately there is no official service to apply in this sense. However, some tricks can be the solution and make it happen. Check it out below!

3 ways to read a message on WhatsApp without appearing “online”

1. Activate the popup

WhatsApp offers some features to notify the user that he has received a new message. One of them is through the pop-up window, which appears in the middle of the device’s screen as soon as a new message is received.

To activate it, just go to WhatsApp contacts and then to Settings>Notifications>Pop-up Window. It is important to note that this method is only available for smartphones with Android version 9 or lower.

2. Use notifications to reply

Another way to respond to a contact on WhatsApp without having to access the platform is through mobile notifications. As soon as you receive a message notice, simply click on the “Reply” option and type the message.

Remembering that this can be done from the mobile home screen or from any window of another application. There is also the option to “Mark as read” which, when selected, will show the contact that the message has been viewed.

3. Use WhatsApp widgets

Finally, the tip to read and send a message from the app without appearing “online” is through the Widgets. To access them, unlock your phone and press your finger on the home screen or desktop.

Then tap on the Widgets option and go to the WhatsApp app. By activating the function, it will be possible to read messages from the application without actually accessing it.