3-year-old boy finds gun in car, shoots and kills mother in US

SÃO PAULO, SP (UOL-FOLHAPRESS) – A three-year-old boy starred in a horror scene when he accidentally shot his mother after finding a gun in the back seat of the family car. The woman died shortly afterwards, according to police.

The incident took place last Saturday (12), in the parking lot of a Food4Less supermarket unit in Dolton, Chicago (USA), according to information from the US broadcaster WLS.

The mother, Dejah Bennett, 22, was leaving the store with her son and her husband, Romell Watson, 23. Shortly after she placed the child in the car seat and sat in the driver’s seat, the child found a gun that had been left unattended on the back seat and picked it up to play, unaware of the degree of danger.

In a few moments, the gun went off and hit Dejah’s neck. She was rushed to the hospital after rescuers performed basic procedures to treat the wound. But as soon as she arrived at the scene, she couldn’t resist.

According to the Dolton Police Department, investigations have not yet clarified whether the trigger was accidentally pulled by the boy or if he simply dropped the gun, causing the trigger to go off.

The child’s father, Romell Watson, was arrested and later charged with possession of a misdemeanor weapon, WLS said.

On Sunday after the tragedy, Dolton community activist Andrew Holmes distributed 400 gun locks outside the supermarket as a protest against free access to firearms and the deaths caused by their use.

In an interview with the WSL, Holmes stated that this type of incident could have been easily avoided if all families had not had weapons. But if they were carrying one, keep it locked and out of reach of anyone else, especially children.

“Some people put these guns in their car seats, don’t keep them indoors and forget about them in the vehicle.

When children get into the car without their parents’ knowledge, they are likely to pick them up out of curiosity and end up hurting themselves or someone else,” he explained.

Holmes mourned the death of Dejah Bennett which, for him, was caused by family irresponsibility.

“Guns kill, especially when they get into the hands of children and it’s not the child’s fault. It’s the adult’s fault because they have a responsibility to keep those guns locked away and away from the little ones.”

“That boy could develop trauma for the rest of his life. He will miss his mother,” he added.