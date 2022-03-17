7,000 Russian soldiers died in the war and 14,000 were wounded.

In 22 days of war in Ukraine, Russia lost 7,000 troops at the front. Another 14,000 soldiers were injured during the bombings, which began on 24 February.

The numbers are an estimate of the security organs of the United States and were passed on by international news agencies this Thursday (17/3).

Ukraine said on Thursday it had shot down a total of 10 Russian targets in the last 24 hours. According to the commander-in-chief of the country’s Armed Forces, Valeriy Zaluzhny, a Russian Su-25 plane was destroyed and a Su-35 fighter jet was hit in the sky in the Kiev region, capital of Ukraine.

The country led by Volodymyr Zelensky experienced another night of intense bombing. A 16-story building was hit by parts of a missile that was destroyed in Kiev. One person was killed and three others were injured. In all, 30 residents were rescued from the site.

Kiev and cities in southern Ukraine, which provide access to the Black Sea, an important trade route, are the most affected by Russian attacks.

emergency meeting

Western countries called an emergency UN Security Council meeting to discuss the humanitarian catastrophe caused by the war in Ukraine on Thursday. United Kingdom, United States, Albania, France, Norway and Ireland requested the meeting.

Russians and Ukrainians resumed their meeting on a possible ceasefire deal on Thursday morning to discuss military, political and humanitarian issues. The expectation is that the process will be advanced after the disclosure of a draft of what would be the document.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has convened a cabinet of ministers to discuss the war in Ukraine, which he calls a “special military operation”, with a focus on Crimea and the pro-Russian breakaway Donbass region.

