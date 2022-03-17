99, Uber, iFood: survey gives low rating to working conditions offered by apps to ‘partners’ | Economy

A group of researchers published this Thursday (16) a report that gives a score from 0 to 10 for the conditions offered to workers by application. Considering the main technology companies with business in Brazil, the highest score was 2.

The study was conducted by Brazilian academics who are part of the “Fairwork”, a research network coordinated by the University of Oxford, in England, and present in 27 countries through agreements with local universities.

The report “Fairwork Brazil 2021: for decent work in the platform economy” assesses the situation of app drivers, motoboys and service providers in five categories. These are: remuneration, working conditions, contracts, management and representation. (see the details of each at the end of the report)

Only 99 and iFood reached the note 2. Uber received a score of 1. Get Ninjas, Rappi and UberEats scored zero.

“Digital platforms have consolidated themselves at a global level as promoters of informal, precarious, temporary and poorly paid work. In the Brazilian scenario, these characteristics are historically structuring the labor market in the country. One of the questions is the extent to which digital work platforms have contributed to worsening this scenario”, says the Fairwork report.

Each category is divided into 2 points, one for the presence of a basic requirement and another for a more advanced condition of employability. In interviews, it was up to the platforms to prove that the partner met the requirements.

“This year, in line with what has been happening in other Latin American countries, no platform scored more than two points out of ten. This context is different even from other countries in the Global South – such as Asia and Africa – whose reports have pointed to platforms with higher scores”, says the research.

In the case of remuneration, the first criterion is whether the worker can achieve a minimum wage after the costs involved in the work. The second factor is whether it would be possible to reach the “ideal minimum wage”, calculated by Dieese, of R$ 5,315.74 per month.

The 99 gained 1 point on this criterion, in the base scenario.

In working conditions, there are actions to protect workers from risks, such as providing Covid prevention tools or accident insurance. There is also access to restrooms, water supply and other items.

at 99 and Uber scored on this criterion.

iFood scores on contract and representation criteria. According to Fairwork Brasil, the app created accessible terms and conditions for workers, with illustrations.

“Most platforms still do not provide a contract that is communicated in clear, understandable language that is accessible to workers at all times,” the report says.

As for the representation, the researchers point out that iFood created a “Deliverers Forum” as a communication channel with category leaders.

“Most platforms, however, do not have a documented policy that recognizes the voice of the worker and the workers’ organization,” it continues.

App drivers complain about the transfer of travel, in Greater São Paulo

The initial feeling was of helplessness, with a new demand for increased driver earnings so that margins were less tight.

According to professionals, fuel represents 40% to 50% of fixed costs, which are still discounted from the fee paid to apps, which varies from 20% to 40% per ride. Some professionals need to pay monthly car rental or mortgage payments.

Uber and 99 announced measures to increase pay or reduce costs for drivers.

Uber said it will raise the value of rides by 6.5% on a temporary basis. “The increase also aims to help drivers deal with the spike in their operating costs. As always, users will be able to check the available modalities and the exact price in the app before ordering a trip”, says the company’s note.

The 99 announced that it will readjust in 5% the kilometer traveled in the gain of the driver of the whole country. “This addition will be implemented in the next few days, in all 1,600 cities where the company operates in the country. We know that every km counts”, says the statement.

“This is the beginning, but the biggest challenge facing the platforms is the structuring of initiatives that are not mere confetti”, says Rafael Grohmann, professor at the University of Vale do Rio dos Sinos (Unisinos) and coordinator of Fairwork in Brazil .

“Carnival advertising is not necessarily a commitment to diversity. You have to have a perennial plan,” she says.

Even if affirmative initiatives need more study for application, Grohmann recalls that simple attitudes could improve the rating of platforms in the next round of the survey, which begins this week.

“Facilitating the understanding of contracts is easy to solve. Summary blocks, without the right to appeal, are another example. Or even easier access to PPE would already improve the situation”, he says.

For the researcher, the conclusions of the research are also a starting point for the public power to formulate policies to improve the situation of workers. With elections in sight, Fairwork’s fight is for candidates to have the issue on the agenda of proposals.

See the description of the search categories below.

“Workers, regardless of their classification, must earn a decent income in their home jurisdiction after taking work-related costs into account. We assess earnings against the mandatory minimum wage in the home jurisdiction, as well as the ideal minimum wage.”

“Platforms must have policies in place to protect workers from fundamental risks arising from work processes and must take proactive steps to protect and promote the health and safety of workers.”

“The terms and conditions must be accessible, readable and understandable. The contracting party with the worker must be subject to local law and must be identified in the contract. Regardless of the workers’ employment status, the contract must be exempt from clauses that unjustifiably exclude liability on the part of the platform.”

“There must be a documented process through which workers can be heard, can appeal decisions that affect them and be informed of the reasons behind those decisions. There must be a clear channel of communication to workers involving the ability to appeal management decisions or decommissioning. The use of algorithms is transparent and results in equitable outcomes for workers. There must be an identifiable and documented policy that ensures fairness in the way workers are managed on a platform (e.g. in hiring, punishing or firing workers).”