A year after Suez incident, another Evergreen ship runs aground in the US

posted on 03/15/2022 16:25



The Coast Guard investigates the possible reasons the boat ran aground and considers ways to rescue and tow the freighter to a safe location – (credit: Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)

With ten days to go to complete one year of the incident involving a freighter that prevented navigation through the Suez Canal for six days, the same company, Evergreen, had one of its ships stranded again, only this time, the vessel was on the outskirts of Washington, capital of the United States.

On the night of last Sunday (13/3), the Ever Forward – the name given to the vessel – suffered an accident near the port of Baltimore. The ship had a Hong Kong flag and was 334 meters long and was on its way to Norfolk, Virginia.

The Coast Guard investigates the possible reasons the boat ran aground and studies ways to rescue and tow the freighter to a safe location. In addition, ships approaching the port of Baltimore have been asked to slow down and travel one-way when passing through Ever Forward.

Remember the Suez incident



On March 23, 2021, the freighter “Ever Given” blocked navigation through the Suez Canal for six days after running aground. The loss of the blockage reached more than US$ 400 million per hour (or R$ 2.3 billion).

The ship, over 400 meters long, was only ungrounded on March 29 after a long and complex operation.

About 422 ships, loaded with 26 million tons of goods, remained blocked during the period when the vessel was stranded.