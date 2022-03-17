After identifying more than 1,000 dengue outbreaks, Epidemiological Surveillance of Blumenau issues an alert

On Wednesday, 16, the Epidemiological Surveillance Service of the Department of Health Promotion of Blumenau (Semus) issued a warning note for health units in primary care. The announcement was made due to the increase in the number of dengue cases registered in the municipality.

From January until now, agents have identified 1,608 outbreaks of the Aedes Aegypti mosquito, responsible for transmitting dengue, yellow fever, zika and chikungunya. In the same period last year there were 1,177 outbreaks, which represents an increase of 35% in the period.

Confirmed cases

So far, the municipality registers 269 notifications. Of these, 65 are confirmed cases, with six imported cases and 59 autochthonous, that is, contracted in Blumenau.

Two residents of Blumenau diagnosed with dengue are hospitalized in city hospitals. On March 7, a 33-year-old woman was diagnosed with the disease. On March 9, a 35-year-old man was diagnosed with the disease. The two patients are hospitalized in a ward, in a stable state of health.

Currently, of the 35 neighborhoods in the city, 17 are considered infested and are monitored daily. They are: Água Verde, Centro, Do Salto, Escola Agrícola, Garcia, Fortaleza, Itoupavazinha, Itoupava Norte, Itoupava Seca, Jardim Blumenau, Ponta Aguda, Salto do Norte, Tribess, Velha, Velha Central, Vila Nova and Victor Konder.

The Escola Agrícola neighborhood concentrates 50% of the contamination sites in the municipality. However, transmission is also taking place in the neighborhoods of Garcia, Velha Itoupava Norte, Água Verde and Vila Nova.

Elimination of mosquito outbreaks

In January, the agents of endemic diseases intensified the application of Ultra Low Volume (UBV), popularly known as smoke, in neighborhoods where there is a combination of two factors – the presence of the contaminated mosquito and the patient with a confirmed diagnosis.

Wearing a specific uniform that guarantees the safety of professionals, they apply a “cloud” of smoke with low doses of a pesticide that eliminates most adult mosquitoes. The action is recommended by the State Epidemiological Surveillance Board (DIVE) in the fight against the Aedes Aegypti mosquito.

The municipality’s Program to Combat Dengue has about 60 professionals who work in the supervision and guidance of residents. The agents are identified with a uniform and badge with the name and registration of the professional hired by the City of Blumenau. Photos of all agents are available on the City Hall website.

Signals and symptons

The first manifestation of dengue is high fever (39° to 40°C) of sudden onset, which lasts from two to seven days, associated with headache, weakness, body, joint and back pain. .

In addition, spots on the body are present in 50% of cases, and can affect the face, trunk, arms and legs. Loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting may also be present.

People who show symptoms of the disease should seek care at the Family Health Strategy (ESF) or General Ambulatory (AG) units. The search for care in case of suspicion makes it possible to avoid the worsening of the condition and even the evolution to death.

denunciations

The population can also report places with possible mosquito outbreaks, by contacting the Dengue Fighting Program, through the OuvidorSUS on phone 156 (option 4) or by phone 3381-7770.

Tips and precautions to prevent the proliferation of Aedes aegypti:

– Remove standing water from all containers

– Avoid using dishes in potted plants. If using them, put sand to the rim

– Store bottles with the neck facing down

– Keep trash cans covered

– Leave the water tanks always sealed, without any opening, especially the water tanks

– Plants such as bromeliads should be avoided as they accumulate water

– Treat the pool water with chlorine and clean it once a week

– Keep drains covered with daughter mesh screens to prevent mosquito from gaining access to the site

– Wash containers with water deposits, such as food and water pots for animals, with a brush or sponge and detergent, at least once a week

– If it is necessary for the container to be filled with water, as in the case of drains, use hypochlorite

– Remove water accumulated on slabs

– Flush at least once a week in seldom used toilets

– Keep the toilet lid closed

– Avoid accumulating rubble, as it can become a focus for the dengue mosquito

receive news straight on cell phone joining the groups The Municipality Blumenau. Click on your preferred option:

Whatsapp | telegram

• Enjoy and subscribe to the channel of YouTube