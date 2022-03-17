ANS determines temporary suspension of 12 health plans after customer complaints

THE National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) reported that 12 health insurance will have the sale temporarily suspended after customer complaints. The suspension goes into effect next Tuesday, the 22nd. Another 11 plans were released for commercialization by monitoring the service guarantee.

For the evaluation of this cycle, ANS said it analyzed 33,377 complaints analyzed between October and December of last year. More than 83,000 users, as informed by the agency, are protected, as plans will only be marketed to new customers again when operators show an improvement in the monitoring result.

The 12 plans with suspended sales are the responsibility of six operators, including Unimed, Oral Class, Saúde Sim and Saúde Brasil.

On Tuesday, the 15th, President Jair Bolsonaro appointed Eliane Aparecida de Castro Medeiros to serve as director of ANS. Despite ANS acting in recent years with a board short of holders, the appointment came late. Eliane Medeiros, who has a degree in Law with a specialization in Public Policy and retired from the Public Defender’s Office of Minas Gerais, had her nomination approved by the Senate last year, in December, but the formalization of her name in the position was only published in the Official Gazette. of the Union (DOU), in an extra edition./ COLLABORATED LUCI RIBEIRO