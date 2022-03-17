ANS suspends sale of 12 health plans after consumer complaint – 03/16/2022 – Panel SA

The ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency) suspended this Wednesday (16) the sale of 12 health plans because of consumer complaints.
The measure is part of a monitoring carried out by the regulatory agency and affects six operators, including two Unimed units, Oral Class and Saúde Sim. Together, the plans have around 83,000 beneficiaries.
The temporary ban begins to take effect next Tuesday (22) and marketing to new customers can only return if operators show improvement in care coverage, according to the agency.
In all, the ANS analyzed more than 33 thousand complaints related to health plans between October and December last year.
Joana Cunha with Andressa Motter and Ana Paula Branco
