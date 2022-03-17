ANS suspends the marketing of 12 health plans – News





The ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency) released this Wednesday (16) the list of health plans that will have their sale temporarily suspended due to complaints related to assistance coverage. Twelve plans from six operators will be suspended due to complaints made in the fourth quarter. Meet the list.

The ban on the sale goes into effect next Tuesday (22). In all, 83,286 beneficiaries are protected by the measure, as these plans can only be marketed to new customers if the operators show an improvement in the monitoring result. The guidance of the ANS is that the consumer does not hire the suspended health plans. If you receive an offer to purchase one of these plans, which report the fact to the ANS.

At the monitoringtwo health plans were released from the guarantee of care, but will continue to be suspended for other reasons.

The measure is part of the Service Guarantee Monitoring, which regularly monitors the performance of the sector and works to protect consumers. During this period, 33,377 complaints were analyzed between October 1, 2021 and December 30 of that year.

In addition to the suspensions, the ANS discloses the list of plans that may be marketed again. In the cycle, 11 plans from four operators will have their sale released by the Service Guarantee Monitoring.