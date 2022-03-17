ANS suspends the marketing of 12 health plans. See the list!

The National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) released on Wednesday (16) the list of health plans that will have their sale temporarily suspended due to complaints related to assistance coverage.
Twelve plans from six operators will be suspended due to complaints made in the fourth quarter.
The ban on the sale goes into effect next Tuesday (22). In all, 83,286 beneficiaries are protected by the measure, as these plans can only be marketed to new customers if the operators show an improvement in the monitoring result.
The guidance of the ANS is that the consumer does not hire the suspended health plans. If you receive an offer to purchase one of these plans, report it to ANS.
In monitoring, two health plans were released from the guarantee of care, but will continue to be suspended for other reasons.
The measure is part of the Service Guarantee Monitoring, which regularly monitors the performance of the sector and works to protect consumers.
In this period, 33,377 complaints were analyzed between October 1, 2021 and December 30 of that year.
In addition to suspensions, ANS also discloses the list of plans that may be re-marketed. In the cycle, 11 plans from four operators will have their sales released by the Service Guarantee Monitoring.
See the list of health plans suspended by the ANS
UNIMED DE MANAUS COOP. DO Trabalho MÉDICO LTDA
ANS record: 311961
PRODUCT REGISTRATION TRADE NAME
458461089 Ambul+Hospit without Obstet Apartament without Franchise Without Co-parties
464565111 Unipart Empresarial Infirmary with Obstetrics
UNIMED VERTENTE DO CAPARAÓ – COOPERATIVA DE JOO MÉDICO LTDA
ANS record: 317896
PRODUCT REGISTRATION TRADE NAME
485570201 NATIONAL ADMISSION POS – ENF
485571200 NATIONAL ADMISSION POS – APT
SAÚDE SIM LTDA
ANS Registration: 320111
PRODUCT REGISTRATION TRADE NAME
473195156 Yes More Ade R1 ESC
473433155 Class Ade R1 ACC
SANTO ANDRÉ MEDICAL ASSISTANCE PLANS LTDA
ANS record: 400190
PRODUCT REGISTRATION TRADE NAME
456407073 RUBY
468577136 ESSENTIAL PLUS
470021130 MEDICAL IND 200
474742159 PRIME 300
ORALCLASS ASSISTENCIA MÉDICA E ODONTOLOGICA LTDA
ANS record: 402478
PRODUCT REGISTRATION TRADE NAME
466821129 COMPANY MEASUREMENT
SAÚDE BRASIL ASSISTÊNCIA MÉDICA LTDA
ANS record: 421154
PRODUCT REGISTRATION TRADE NAME
488315212 CLASSIC I
SOURCE: Agência Brasil
