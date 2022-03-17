ANS suspends the marketing of 12 health plans. See the list!

Photo: Disclosure





The National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) released on Wednesday (16) the list of health plans that will have their sale temporarily suspended due to complaints related to assistance coverage.

Twelve plans from six operators will be suspended due to complaints made in the fourth quarter.

The ban on the sale goes into effect next Tuesday (22). In all, 83,286 beneficiaries are protected by the measure, as these plans can only be marketed to new customers if the operators show an improvement in the monitoring result.

Read also: Child from ES with AME will receive dose of the most expensive medicine in the world

The guidance of the ANS is that the consumer does not hire the suspended health plans. If you receive an offer to purchase one of these plans, report it to ANS.

In monitoring, two health plans were released from the guarantee of care, but will continue to be suspended for other reasons.

The measure is part of the Service Guarantee Monitoring, which regularly monitors the performance of the sector and works to protect consumers.

In this period, 33,377 complaints were analyzed between October 1, 2021 and December 30 of that year.

In addition to suspensions, ANS also discloses the list of plans that may be re-marketed. In the cycle, 11 plans from four operators will have their sales released by the Service Guarantee Monitoring.

See the list of health plans suspended by the ANS

UNIMED DE MANAUS COOP. DO Trabalho MÉDICO LTDA

ANS record: 311961

PRODUCT REGISTRATION TRADE NAME

458461089 Ambul+Hospit without Obstet Apartament without Franchise Without Co-parties

464565111 Unipart Empresarial Infirmary with Obstetrics

UNIMED VERTENTE DO CAPARAÓ – COOPERATIVA DE JOO MÉDICO LTDA

ANS record: 317896

PRODUCT REGISTRATION TRADE NAME

485570201 NATIONAL ADMISSION POS – ENF

485571200 NATIONAL ADMISSION POS – APT

SAÚDE SIM LTDA

ANS Registration: 320111

PRODUCT REGISTRATION TRADE NAME

473195156 Yes More Ade R1 ESC

473433155 Class Ade R1 ACC

SANTO ANDRÉ MEDICAL ASSISTANCE PLANS LTDA

ANS record: 400190

PRODUCT REGISTRATION TRADE NAME

456407073 RUBY

468577136 ESSENTIAL PLUS

470021130 MEDICAL IND 200

474742159 PRIME 300

ORALCLASS ASSISTENCIA MÉDICA E ODONTOLOGICA LTDA

ANS record: 402478

PRODUCT REGISTRATION TRADE NAME

466821129 COMPANY MEASUREMENT

SAÚDE BRASIL ASSISTÊNCIA MÉDICA LTDA

ANS record: 421154

PRODUCT REGISTRATION TRADE NAME

488315212 CLASSIC I

SOURCE: Agência Brasil