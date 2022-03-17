Apple saves BRL 33 billion with iPhone charger removal | Cell phone

Apple would have saved 5 billion euros – about R$ 33 billion – by removing the charger and headphone jack from the iPhone’s box. The reduction in spending on each smartphone would be R$ 180. In addition, the company would have earned approximately 225 million euros (R$ 1.5 billion) just from the sale of these accessories, according to information from the daily news and gives CCS Insight.

The company stopped providing the charger in 2020, at the launch of the iPhone 12, under the justification that it would be a sustainable measure. According to Apple, most consumers would already have the plug adapter at home and sending a new item would generate so-called e-waste. In Brazil, the manufacturer was notified by Procon on the grounds of suspected tying.

The move to remove the charger and headphone jack from the iPhone case was implemented under the pretext of reducing the carbon footprint of Apple products, which pleased environmentalists but created discontent among the brand’s fans. After all, even with the removal of accessories, there was no significant reduction in the price of the products.

In Brazil, an iPhone 13, the brand’s latest cell phone, starts at R$7,599 on the official website. In addition, the consumer who is now entering the “Apple ecosystem” will still have to pay another R$ 191 for the plug adapter and R$ 210 for the cheapest headset, the EarPods, according to the latest values ​​in the official store. from Apple.

Aware of this new technology market practice, Procon-SP demanded responses from Apple and Samsung, in September 2021, and the companies had to explain themselves under the allegation of alleged tying. This is because the consumer must buy the charger to make the device work when the battery runs out. The South Korean manufacturer then made the plug adapter available for free. The apple brand, so far, has not taken any action.