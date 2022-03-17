Asteroid Hits Earth 2 Hours After Detection

Last Friday (11), at 18:22 (Brasilia time) a small asteroid hit the Earth, over the Arctic Sea, in Norway. It had been detected just two hours earlier by the Hungarian Piszkéstet observatory.

The space rock, now officially called 2022 EB5, was between 2 m and 4 m in diameter (about the size of a car) and traveling at approximately 18.5 km/s (66,600 km/h). The calculation of its trajectory indicates that it was an Apollo-type asteroid – which transit between the Sun and Mars – with an orbital period of 4.73 years.

See in this animation the impact site, southwest of the Norwegian island Jan Mayen:

Impact! When 2022 EB5 struck the Earth north of Iceland this morning, it became the 5th asteroid to be discovered prior to impacting Earth. pic.twitter.com/kYsQ40uuFq — Tony Dunn (@tony873004) March 12, 2022

The explosion generated at the time of collision with the Earth’s atmosphere was detected by infrasound stations in Greenland. 2 to 3 kilotons of TNT were released – equivalent to two small AIR-2 Genie type nuclear missiles. For comparison, the Hiroshima bomb released about 15 kilotons of TNT.

“If there was a detonation of this order on the ground in the city of Rio de Janeiro, all material within a radius of 120 m would be vaporized instantly, with the destruction of all buildings at a distance of 700 meters”, according to Exoss, a Brazilian project. of meteor monitoring and research, linked to the National Observatory.

However, an asteroid causes an explosion far above the ground, usually between 20 km and 30 km in altitude, when it “slams” into our dense atmosphere. If it had hit Earth over an inhabited area, it wouldn’t pose a danger.

Residents would only hear a crash and feel a huge sonic boom: shock waves, which can cause tremors and even break windows.

Because it is relatively small, the rock was likely vaporized by friction as it passed through our sky. If fragments (meteorites) were left, they were small and should never be found – they fell into the ocean.

Collaborative planetary defense

This was only the fifth asteroid discovered moments before its impact with Earth, and the first found from Europa.

Larger bodies, at least 100 meters in diameter, are more easily and earlier detected by space agencies, which are always looking for objects with destructive potential. To locate the smallest, they rely on the work of professional and amateur astronomers around the world.

Krisztián Sárneczky, the astronomer who discovered the approaching asteroid less than 50,000 km from Earth, reported the find to the Minor Planet Center – a collaborative organization that analyzes data from asteroids and comets. Thus, the international community, including NASA and ESA (European Space Agency), followed and calculated the trajectory of the object.

5th Earth Impactor from Piszkéstet? Note: 2022 EB5

Yesterday at 19:24 UT an unknown moving objects of 17 mag was found by K. Sárneczky on images from 0.6-m Schmidt telescope. Acquired data 30 min later showed that it was going to collide with Earth in 2 hours time. pic.twitter.com/NdLUcF1MnM — Stefan Kurti (@KurtiStefan) March 12, 2022

Everyone turned their eyes to the skies of Norway. However, the impact took place in a very remote location, 700 km from the coast, and at a time when low-altitude clouds hampered the observations.

So far, there are no reports of records of this small asteroid. A pity, because this passage must have generated a very bright meteor, like a beautiful fireball in the sky.