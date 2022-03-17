Authorities say there are survivors in theater

Authorities in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, besieged by Russian troops, reported today that at least 130 civilians managed to escape the bomb shelter of the Drama Theater there alive after an attack yesterday. Outside the place was the word “child” written on it.

It is still unclear how many people sought shelter there, but it is estimated that there were between 1,000 and 1,200 civilians there.

Two parliamentarians also confirmed the information that there are survivors. Sergiy Taruta and Olga Stefanyshyna reported that rescue teams are managing to remove the rubble that closes the entrance to the site and that “people are getting out alive”.

“After a terrible night of uncertainty, on the morning of the 22nd day of the war, finally, good news from Mariupol. The bomb shelter held up. The rubble began to be dismantled, people are coming out alive,” he wrote. Turtleon the social networks.

Image: Art/UOL

The Russian Defense Ministry denied carrying out the attack and blamed the attack on militants from the nationalist Azov battalion, a Ukrainian paramilitary organization. It is not possible to verify the information, but civilian targets have been hit by Russian missiles.

The situation in Mariupol, a port city, was described as “catastrophic” by Vadym Denysenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said it was estimated that there were more than 20,000 dead in the city.

“Before, Mariupol was a city of 400,000 people and, in three weeks, it is only able to survive without water, without electricity. It is continuously hit by missiles, humanitarian convoys are also being attacked. civilians now exceed 20,000,” Reznikov told the European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs and Defense commission.

Regarding the attack on the theater, the politician highlighted that “there were signs that there were children inside, but the monster hit him anyway”.

The city’s deputy mayor, Sergei Orlov, gave an interview to the local “Forbes” magazine and reported that the victims are being buried in mass graves in a park in the center of Mariupol.

“We buried them there in various mass graves. We buried them in the City Garden downtown. Some dead were buried in their courtyards. [das residências]”, he told the publication. According to Orlov, until March 13, there were 2,358 dead in the city, but the number only counts the people who have been identified.

Today, the war has entered its 22nd day, another day that Kiev has seen civilians hit by the conflict. In the capital, according to initial information, at least one person died in an attack on two residential buildings. There were also reports of deaths in two other cities in the Luhansk region.

In a speech to German lawmakers, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made explicit reference to the Holocaust when talking about Russia’s invasion of the country and called on Germany to tear down the new “wall” being erected in Europe against freedom, in reference to the Berlin Wall.

* With Loop