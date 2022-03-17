Belarus says guaranteeing electricity at Chernobyl power plant

Belarus is securing energy supplies for Ukraine’s Chernobyl nuclear power plant, site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster in 1986, officials in the Belarusian region of Gomel announced, citing its Energy Ministry.

“The electrical supply to the Chernobyl plant has been completely restored,” the ministry said in a statement posted on Gomel’s Telegram app channel.

“At the moment, the supply of electricity to the infrastructure of the plant is ensured by the Belarusian grid,” the note added.

The nuclear plant is on the border with Belarus and was taken over by Russia on February 24, the first day of the ongoing conflict.

The unit’s electrical fluid was cut off for the first time last week, and restored the following Sunday. On Monday, Ukrainian operator Ukrenergo accused the Russian military of again cutting power to the facility.

In the evening, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported on Twitter that it had received information from Ukraine that the “external electrical service” was restored a day after the supply line was cut “by the occupation forces”.

“The staff resumed operations to reconnect the plant to the electrical grid,” added the agency.

The nuclear reactors at Chernobyl remain off, inside a huge sarcophagus of steel and concrete. They need electricity, however, for the functioning of the security systems, which include the cooling of the used nuclear fuel storage site.

Recently, however, the IAEA has stated that given the time that has elapsed since the 1986 accident, “the heat load of the spent fuel tank pool and the volume of cooling water are sufficient to ensure effective heat output without electricity.” .