Biden calls Putin a ‘war criminal’ after announcing $800 million to Ukraine | Ukraine and Russia

“I think he’s a war criminal,” Biden told reporters after an event at the White House.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to the US president’s remarks and said they were “unacceptable and unforgivable rhetoric”, according to a report by Russian news agency TASS.

Last year, Biden had already classified the Russian president as an assassin. At the time, he spoke in an interview aired by ABC News.

Interviewer George Stephanopoulos asked: “Do you know Vladimir Putin, do you think he is a murderer?”

“I do,” Biden replied.

$800 million in military aid to Ukraine

Earlier, Biden announced $800 million in military aid to Ukraine. With the amount, US aid to the European country increases to US$ 1 billion this week alone.

“At the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, we are helping Ukraine to acquire additional, long-range air defense systems,” Biden said.

According to the American, the aid will include drones and anti-aircraft systems.

“[A ajuda] includes 800 anti-aircraft systems to ensure that the Ukrainian military can continue to stop the planes and helicopters that are attacking its people,” Biden said.

Russia does not want to de-escalate

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the US government did not see Russia taking any action to lessen the attacks.