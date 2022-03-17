Billionaire’s son dies after being hit by boat propeller







Juan Carlos Escotet Alviarez Photo: Publicity/Banesco USA

Juan Carlos Escotet Alviarez31, the son of the founder of the banking group Banesco, the Venezuelan billionaire Juan Carlos Escotet Rodriguez, died last Saturday, 12, in a accident during a fishing tournament in the Florida Keys, in the United States. The information is from the local newspaper. Miami Herald and gives Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

He and his fiancee Andrea Montero, 30, were participating in the competition when she fell off the stern of the boat. Alviarez jumped in to rescue her, but was hit by the vessel’s propellers and could not resist. Montero survived, with minor injuries. According to the FWCthe boat was moving backwards at the time of the accident, which indicates that the couple was trying to catch a fish.

His family released a statement about the incident and asked for privacy: “During a fishing tournament, Juan Carlos Escotet Alviarez’s fiancée fell into the water and he jumped to rescue her. While she managed to get back to the boat safely, Juan Carlos was hit by the propellers and did not survive his injuries. The family asks for privacy and respect for the press during this very difficult time as they mourn this tremendous loss. Thank you.”

Alviarez was a director of Banesco USA, the North American division of the Venezuela-based banking group. according to Miami Herald, an investigation into the accident is ongoing.