Boy who fled the war alone is reunited with his mother

An 11-year-old boy who fled the Russian-Ukrainian war alone is reunited with his mother in Slovakia. He was forced to leave Ukrainian territory on March 5 without family members, who were unable to cross the border. Hassan Al-Khalaf left Zaporizhzhia, in southeastern Ukraine, carrying only a backpack, a plastic bag, his passport and a handwritten phone number.

According to a publication by the Slovak police on Facebook, the boy had to leave Ukraine without his parents, who preferred to stay to take care of the family’s grandmother. On Monday, however, they managed to leave Ukraine in a convoy with other refugees after a Russian bombing bound for Bratislava.

“The impossible has become reality. Hassan, who traveled alone from Ukraine and whose story has taken over the whole world, is now with his mother. After a very long and difficult journey, they managed to meet in Slovakia. Mother, grandmother and five brothers are all well together and safe. Thank you to everyone helping refugees from Ukraine,” police said in a statement.

Still according to the Slovak authorities, this was not the first time that Hassan’s family had to flee a war. A few years ago, they had to flee a conflict in Syria. The father in the boy fled in the escape attempt.

According to UNHCR (United Nations Refugee Agency), the number of refugees who have fled Ukraine since the start of the war on 24 February has reached 2.8 million, of which more than half (1.7 million ) went to neighboring Poland.

Other countries neighboring Ukraine also continue to receive this flow of refugees: 255,000 arrived in Hungary, 204,000 in Slovakia, 131,000 in Russia, 106,000 in Moldova, 84,000 in Romania and 1,200 in Belarus.