Celso Portiolli, after cancer, vents about his health status: There’s more

According to the presenter, the disease changed his daily habits

Considered one of the greatest presenters of SBT, Celsus portiolli saw his life change when he discovered bladder cancer last year. In this way, he is doing the necessary treatments.

In short, for a few months. the artist stayed away from his work at SBT to take care of his health.

After removing the tumor in surgery, the presenter of “Domingo Legal” said that he changed his habits and returned to his job at the Silvio Santos.

PRESENTER BACK TO SBT

During “Domingo Legal”, Celso Portiolli drew attention for his state of health: he seems to be doing well.

On the occasion, the famous surprised by talking about the situation involving his disease and clarified details about the tumor he contracted.

Band presenter announces divorce from Celso Portiolli, confirms new marriage and assumes: “Terrible reasons” Celso Portiolli, after discovering a brutal disease, makes the biggest decision of his life and announces: “I stopped” After revealing the outcome of the marriage, Celso Portiolli communicates and the public cries: “Respect and admiration”

“I want to clarify just one little thing that is scaring a lot of people. I had cancer, I don’t have cancer. I had a tiny, unique polyp, she took it out. I had it, she took it. No have more“, said Celso Portiolli, confirming that is healing.

In addition, the presenter talked about the changes that the disease brought him, mainly related to health.

“I confess that I drank little water. Today, I drink three liters a day”, declared the artist during his program on SBT.

ARTIST MAKES REQUEST FOR HIS FANS AFTER ILLNESS

On social media, Celso Portiolli shared in depth his treatment against the disease and reflected on the subject numerous times.

Recently, the presenter of SBT made a request to his fans: for them to stop smoking.

“Last year I had that tiny cancer in my bladder, it was removed. If you look into bladder cancer, 70% of cases are in smokers. I don’t smoke, I’m in the 30%. So if you smoke, take care. Quit smoking”, fired the famous.