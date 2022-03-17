City that received refugee cars is attacked

The Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, largely unaffected by the Russian offensive and a refuge for people fleeing the besieged port of Mariupol, came under attack today for the first time since the start of the war. According to the head of the regional administration, Oleksandr Starukh, more than 3,000 cars carrying refugees from Mariupol arrived in the city.

the train station at Zaporizhzhia was one of the hardest hit places IOne person was injured, according to preliminary information.

“Civilian areas of Zaporizhzhia were bombed for the first time,” regional governor Alexander Starukh said on Telegram.

“Rockets landed in the area of ​​the Zaporozhye-2 station and, according to the first reports, no one died,” added the governor. Another rocket landed in the botanical garden.

The station building and platform were damaged. No casualties were reported on the territory of the botanical garden during the bombing.

Zaporizhzhia received hundreds of thousands of residents of the port city of Mariupol, which was surrounded by Russian troops. Among those who arrived sheltered in the city were 772 children, he said. Staruk.

In recent days, Russian artillery and aviation have intensified bombing raids on Ukrainian cities.

Ukraine today reported two more Russian attacks on residential areas in the country’s main cities. In the capital Kiev, a residential building was hit by shelling, leaving at least two wounded. Kharkiv, the country’s second largest city, was also attacked overnight. There was also destruction of two residential buildings and two deaths were confirmed.

* With AFP

