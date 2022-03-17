Complain about the price of gasoline in Brazil? See how much a liter of fuel costs in 170 countries

With the 19% increase in gasoline and 25% in diesel, announced by Petrobras a week ago, Brazilians rushed to gas stations to fill up their vehicles before the most expensive price reached the pumps, creating gigantic queues across the country. .

With the increase in prices at refineries, data from the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels) released on Monday (14) showed that the average price of a liter of gasoline reached R$ 6,683 in Brazil.

In the ANP’s weekly survey, the most expensive gasoline in the country was found in Bahia, in Eunápolis (R$ 8,770 a liter), and the cheapest in Amapá, in Macapá (R$ 5,190).

The question that remains for Brazilian consumers is: is the liter of gasoline in the country much more expensive than in other countries in the world? How much does it cost to fill up a car in the US? And in Europe? And our neighbors?

Brazil: 89th out of 170 countries and territories

With that in mind, the InfoMoney compared fuel prices in 170 countries and territories, in dollars and in reais, using data from the globalpetrolprices.com website and the quotation of US$ 1 = R$ 5.13.

The conclusion is that the Brazil sits in the middle of the table, 89th out of 170 countries, close to nations like fiji (R$ 6.60), Senegal (R$ 6.66), Philippines (R$ 6.77) and Vietnam (R$ 6.80). The average price of gasoline in the country (R$ 6.69 or US$ 1.31) is very close to the world average (R$ 6.77 or US$ 1.32).

The cheapest gasoline in the world is in Venezuela (R$ 0.13 per liter), a country that has one of the largest oil reserves and whose economy is completely dependent on the commodity. at the other end is Hong Konga semi-autonomous city in China where a liter of fuel costs R$ 14.77.

At Russia, a country that invaded Ukraine and caused the recent rise in oil prices, as it is one of the largest producers and exporters in the world (the price of a barrel reached US$ 140, the highest value since 2008), a liter of gasoline costs BRL 2.21. At UkraineR$ 6.20.

Brazilian gasoline (R$ 6.69) is more expensive than in USA (R$ 6.36) and in neighboring countries such as Bolivia (2.80), Colombia (BRL 3.21), Ecuador (BRL 3.46) and Argentina (R$4.98), but cheaper than in Chile (R$ 6.94), in the Uruguay (R$ 9.01), in the other BRICS countries — India (R$ 6.90), China (R$ 6.97) and South Africa (R$ 7.25) — and in practically all European countries.

Position Parents Price US$/liter R$/liter 1 Venezuela 0.025 0.13 two Libya 0.03 0.16 3 Will 0.05 0.26 4 Syria 0.32 1.62 5 Algeria* 0.32 1.65 6 Angola 0.34 1.74 7 Kuwait* 0.35 1.77 8 Kazakhstan 0.39 2.02 9 Nigeria 0.40 2.05 10 Turkmenistan 0.43 2.20 11 Russia* 0.43 2.21 12 Malaysia* 0.49 2.50 13 Iraq 0.51 2.64 14 Bahrain 0.53 2.72 15 Bolivia* 0.55 2.80 16 Qatar* 0.58 2.96 17 Azerbaijan 0.59 3.02 18 Egypt* 0.60 3.10 19 Saudi Arabia* 0.62 3.19 20 Oman* 0.62 3.19 21 Ethiopia 0.62 3.20 22 Colombia* 0.63 3.21 23 Kyrgyzstan* 0.63 3.25 24 Haiti 0.64 3.26 25 Belarus* 0.66 3.37 26 Ecuador* 0.67 3.46 27 Tunisia* 0.75 3.86 28 Pakistan* 0.84 4.29 29 Togo* 0.85 4.35 30 Trinidad and Tobago 0.85 4.35 31 United Arab Emirates* 0.85 4.36 32 Liberia 0.86 4.40 33 Chad 0.87 4.44 34 uzbekistan 0.88 4.53 35 Yemen 0.89 4.55 36 Indonesia* 0.90 4.61 37 Afghanistan 0.91 4.65 38 dominica 0.92 4.71 39 Guyana* 0.93 4.75 40 Suriname* 0.93 4.79 41 Lebanon* 0.94 4.82 42 Maldives 0.95 4.85 43 Sudan 0.95 4.88 44 Argentina* 0.97 4.98 45 Mongolia 1.00 5.10 46 Benin* 1.01 5.16 47 Gabon 1.01 5.18 48 Madagascar* 1.02 5.24 49 Sierra Leone* 1.02 5.25 50 Burkina Faso* 1.03 5.29 51 Bangladesh 1.04 5.31 52 Democratic Republic of Congo 1.04 5.32 53 Cameroon* 1.05 5.40 54 Costa do Marfim* 1.07 5.46 55 swaziland 1.08 5.53 56 Mozambique* 1.08 5.55 57 Botswana 1.09 5.58 58 Tanzania* 1.10 5.63 59 Puerto Rico* 1.10 5.63 60 Mexico* 1.10 5.66 61 Sri Lanka* 1.11 5.70 62 guinea 1.12 5.74 63 mali 1.13 5.77 64 Bhutan 1.13 5.79 65 Saint Lucia* 1.14 5.83 66 Namibia* 1.14 5.84 67 El Salvador* 1.14 5.86 68 Georgia* 1.16 5.94 69 Cambodia* 1.16 5.95 70 Taiwan* 1.16 5.95 71 Myanmar* 1.16 5.96 72 Panama* 1.17 5.99 73 Kenya* 1.18 6.03 74 Nicaragua* 1.20 6.15 75 Zambia* 1.20 6.18 76 Ghana* 1.21 6.18 77 Ukraine* 1.21 6.20 78 Grenade* 1.22 6.26 79 Honduras* 1.22 6.28 80 Nepal* 1.23 6.29 81 Rwanda* 1.23 6.31 82 Lesotho* 1.23 6.32 83 USA* 1.24 6.36 84 Cuba 1.26 6.46 85 Paraguay 1.27 6.52 86 Costa Rica* 1.27 6.52 87 Fiji* 1.29 6.61 88 Senegal 1.30 6.66 89 Brazil* 1.31 6.69 90 Philippines* 1.32 6.77 91 Vietnam* 1.33 6.80 92 Morocco 1.33 6.84 93 Burundi 1.34 6.87 94 India* 1.35 6.90 95 Chile* 1.35 6.94 96 China* 1.36 6.97 97 Guatemala* 1.37 7.04 98 curacao 1.38 7.05 99 Mauricio Islands* 1.38 7.08 100 Peru* 1.39 7.11 101 Uganda 1.39 7.13 102 Bahamas 1.40 7.16 103 Hungary* 1.41 7.21 104 Dominican Republic* 1.41 7.24 105 South Africa* 1.41 7.25 106 Australia* 1.42 7.29 107 Thailand* 1.42 7.29 108 Malawi* 1.43 7.32 109 Peru* 1.44 7.37 110 Aruba* 1.45 7.44 111 Japan* 1.45 7.45 112 Cayman Islands* 1.45 7.45 113 Malta* 1.47 7.52 114 Moldavia* 1.48 7.59 115 Jamaica* 1.49 7.65 116 Jordan* 1.53 7.85 117 North Macedonia* 1.54 7.90 118 Seychelles Islands 1.54 7.91 119 Bulgaria* 1.56 7.99 120 South Korea* 1.56 8.02 121 Canada* 1.57 8.04 122 Cyprus* 1.57 8.07 123 Cape Green* 1.58 8.09 124 Poland* 1.58 8.12 125 Serbia* 1.59 8.16 126 Bosnia and Herzergovina* 1.62 8.29 127 Laos* 1.62 8.33 128 Slovenia* 1.65 8.44 129 Belize* 1.68 8.62 130 Andorra* 1.74 8.93 131 Uruguay* 1.76 9.01 132 Romania* 1.76 9.05 133 Slovakia* 1.81 9.27 134 Croatia* 1.82 9.33 135 Wallis and Futuna 1.88 9.63 136 Luxembourg* 1.89 9.72 137 Montenegro* 1.90 9.77 138 Mayotte* 1.90 9.77 139 Lithuania* 1.93 9.88 140 New Zealand* 1.97 10.12 141 Albania 1.98 10.15 142 Central African Republic 2.00 10.28 143 Spain* 2.01 10.33 144 San Marino 2.03 10.41 145 Czech republic* 2.05 10.49 146 Barbados* 2.06 10.59 147 Latvia* 2.07 10.59 148 Estonia* 2.08 10.66 149 Switzerland* 2.09 10.72 150 Ireland* 2.10 10.77 151 United Kingdom* 2.13 10.92 152 Belgium* 2.13 10.93 153 Singapore* 2.15 11.02 154 Zimbabwe* 2.15 11.04 155 Sweden* 2.17 11.13 156 Austria* 2.18 11.16 157 France* 2.18 11.16 158 Israel* 2.21 11.35 159 Portugal* 2.22 11.38 160 Iceland* 2.22 11.39 161 Denmark* 2.25 11.52 162 Greece* 2.31 11.85 163 Norway* 2.33 11.97 164 Italy* 2.40 12.31 165 Germany* 2.41 12.36 166 liechtenstein 2.42 12.43 167 Finland* 2.43 12.47 168 Netherlands* 2.43 12.48 169 monaco 2.48 12.71 170 Hong Kong* 2.88 14.77

Globalpetrolprices.com points out that “there is a substantial difference in these prices between countries”. “As a general rule, richer countries have higher prices, while poorer countries and oil producing and exporting countries have significantly lower prices.”

“A notable exception is the US, which is an economically advanced country, but with low prices,” states the text accompanying the data.

The website also highlights that “price differences between countries are due to various taxes and subsidies on gasoline”. “All countries have access to the same oil prices on international markets, but they decide to impose different taxes.”

Research methodology

globalpetrolprices.com says it tracks retail fuel prices in more than 150 countries and that “each data point is collected and verified by our team using multiple sources and without automation”.

The site also states that countries and territories with an * in the table above have data collected every week, while the rest are monthly. “We are the global market leader in providing such information in terms of timeliness, breadth, depth and frequency of coverage.”

